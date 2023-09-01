Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Executive Director for Rock House Kids Dee Lacny is absolutely ecstatic about the Streets and Sweets fundraiser being right around the corner. The fundraiser is happening on Thursday, September 21, at 5:00pm at the Tebala Event Center. Dee says that this fundraiser is their biggest fundraiser of the year. Michelle attended last year and had a great time with all the kids. Dee shares that last year they had over 550 people and they served heavy hors d’oeuvres but this year they are scaling back and having a sit-down dinner. There is still time to get tickets and you can learn more about Rock House Kids by visiting their website rockhousekids.org. Dee is also helping us make our Air Fry Day nachos that are perfect for tailgate week. Make sure to check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

1 bag of Doritos

2 cups shredded cheese

Green Onion

Diced Tomatoes

Jalapenos

Directions

Place the tortilla chips in a single layer in the air fryer basket making sure to overlap the chips so there are no gaps between them.

Top the chips with half of the cheese and whites of the green onion.

Add another layer of chips. Top with remaining cheese, green onions, and jalapenos,

Place in the air fryer to 320°F and cook the nachos for 3-5 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Remove from the basket and top with diced tomatoes.

Serve with salsa and sour cream.