It wouldn’t be a Happy Hour show if we didn’t have some cocktail recipes to share! The Rock’n Lady, Rock’n Berry, and the Rock’n Choco can be found at Francesco’s, just ask Cory!
Or, you can enjoy these Rock’n Vodka creations at home – find Rock’n Vodka at select stores in the stateline.
Rock into September with some Rock’n Vodka cocktails
It wouldn’t be a Happy Hour show if we didn’t have some cocktail recipes to share! The Rock’n Lady, Rock’n Berry, and the Rock’n Choco can be found at Francesco’s, just ask Cory!