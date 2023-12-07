Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

After an exciting double elimination episode of The Masked Singer, it was time for the Tiki to be unmasked and sent home. Although there was a bit of a struggle getting the mask off, it was revealed to be rockstar and frontman for Skid Row Sebastian Bach. Of course, the biggest question is always ‘how do you move around in that costume?’ Sebastian shared that the Tiki costume was incredibly difficult to get into and get out of because it was just so massive. The thing he loved most about The Masked Singer was that he got to choose his own songs, so he really got to show off his range. When he was unmasked he said that he just had to tell judge Robin Thicke about the party days he had with his father Alan Thicke. Sebastian is also releasing a new song today called ‘What do I Got to Lose?’ You can continue to watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday night on FOX39.