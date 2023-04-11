Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week is packed with celebrations and we’re helping Habitat for Humanity celebrate Rock the Rockford Restore 5-year anniversary! They are planning a huge celebration on Saturday April 22, from 10:00am-6:00pm at the store. The celebration includes a minimum 20% off sale. Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Keri Asevedo is also sharing details about the upcoming build season. Community build will be taking place on May 13th and the woman build will be taking place on June 2nd from 9:00am-3:00pm. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up online. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, please visit rockfordhabitat.org.