The Stateline area has so many talented female athletes and tonight we’re showing off Camron Blank. Cameron started at Jefferson High School but for the last two years she has been a vital part of the Women’s Basketball team at Rock Valley College.

She started in all 31 games last season, and she was nominated for NJCAA All America. Throughout the season she averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2 steals. She finished her career at Rock Valley College with 963 points.

Camron will be continuing her basketball career by playing D1 at Indiana University-Purdue University. She was given a full ride scholarship and the head coach Kate Bruce thinks she can make an immediate impact on the team.

Cameron never imagined getting to play at the D1 level but her head coach at RVC Darryl Watkins was able to get her connected to schools and coaches. We’re excited to see how she’ll do in her new adventure!

