Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Public speaking is the cause for a lot of anxiety in people but the speech and leadership development course at Rock Valley College eases those anxieties and creates students who are great speakers and have strong communication skills. Lucy Schwartz is a student intern at RVC and she too had concerns and worries about the course when she took it for her degree but fell in love and chose to become a student intern for the professor of speech and leadership development Amanda Kieper. Taking communications at RVC is so flexible with options to take it in person, online, or a hybrid of the two. To learn more about the program, check out rockvalleycollege.edu.