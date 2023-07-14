Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s always a great time to talk with local authors and we’re thrilled to talk with award winning author Sheri Poe-Pape. Sheri started writing in 2012 and her first three books are about a dog she used to have named Cassie. Her new book is called Koala Ballerina’s Superhero Bowling Rescue. This book is for kids ages 0-3 years old and it shows how to handle bullying. Sheri says that the book is a lot of fun for kids. Sheri is having a book signing event tomorrow from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Barnes and Noble in Algonquin. All her books will be available at this event for purchase and signing. She will also be selling Cassie plushies. Sheri also plans on having a Barnes and Noble event in Rockford later this year. You can purchase her books at Amazon, Target, Barnes and Noble, and her website at sheripoe-pape.com. We’re also making bacon parm crackers for Air Fry Day. Check out our recipe below. Thank you.

Ingredients

1 package bacon strips, cut in half

32 Club Crackers

1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan

Freshly ground black pepper

Ranch dressing, for dipping

Directions

Step 1

Sprinkle crackers with Parmesan. Tightly wrap each cracker with bacon and place seam-side down on a baking sheet, top with more Parmesan.

Step 2

Arrange crackers in basket of air fryer, working in single layer batches of 5 or 6 , spaced at least ¼-inch apart, as necessary to not overcrowd the basket. Cook at 350° until bacon is cooked through and bites are crispy, about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Step 3

Season with pepper and serve with ranch for dipping.