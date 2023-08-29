Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

A lot of people are afraid of going to the dentist and sometimes that fear stems from the lack of education about dental health. At Rockford Family Dental they focus on educating patients about their dental health and how it can affect the rest of their health. Dr. Catherine Baer is the owner of Rockford Family Dental, and she says that she found her calling at a young age. She is a general dentist, so she works with patients of all ages. She believes that it’s important to gain the patient’s trust to properly build a treatment plan. She doesn’t want anyone to be afraid to visit the dentist no matter how long it has been since their last visit. You can plan your visit with them by heading to 2715 N Main St A, Rockford, Il or by checking out their website at rockfordfamilydental.com.

Sponsored By Rockford Family Dental