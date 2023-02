Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Bo Chaney, a recruiter for the Rockford Fire Department is sharing the benefits of becoming a firefighter and we’re playing flip cup tic-tac-toe. Some of the benefits to becoming a firefighter for the Rockford Fire Department are income, stability, and community. Bo says that people at the station do things like have meals together and that it feels like a family. The recruitment cycle starts on February 20th and you can get more information by visiting rockfordil.gov