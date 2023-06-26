Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The 4th of July is right around the corner and Rockford is ready to go big. The fireworks event will be held downtown and there will be a celebration at Davis Park at 4:00pm. The celebration will have food trucks, a cash only beer tent, a cash only soda tent, and live entertainment. The fireworks show is 30 minutes long and it is synced to a soundtrack. Co-chairman of Rockford 4th of July Civic Committee Ted O’Donnell says that a common misconception about the fireworks show is that it is funded by tax dollars. Actually, it is completely funded by donations. The show will begin at 9:30pm over the Rock River. Rockford is working with the same firework company that did the Superbowl! There will also be a parade downtown. The parade starts off on 7th Street and end at North/South Church Street. Road closures will begin at 2pm. The Motorcycle Parade begins at 4:40pm, the Screw City Jeep Parade begins at 4:50pm, and the Main Parade starts at 5:00pm. To learn more about the downtown festivities, head to 4thandlights.com. You can also watch the celebrations from 9:00pm-10:00pm on FOX39.