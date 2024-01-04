Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and to celebrate, Rockford Minister’s Fellowship is teaming up with the Rockford Public Library to host an amazing three-day community celebration. The focus of the event is on the youth and to remind them that it is not just another day off school. The event will be at the Nordlof Center on January 15, 2024, from 10:00am-12:00pm. There will be singers, dancers, and speakers attending including Dr. Terell Yarbrough, Superintendent of Harlem School District. Pastor Maurice West Sr says that this year will be the first time since Covid that they will have all three days of the celebration. Reverend, Dr. Peter Williams shares that the Rockford Minister’s Fellowship has been celebrating MLK weekend for 55 years and actually started a few years before it became a national holiday. To keep up with everything going on at the Rockford Public Library, you can head to their website at rockfordpubliclibrary.org.