Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tatianna Salisbury is a published author who was born and raised in Rockford! She just published her first book in June of this year called ‘Words My Heart Needs to Hear.’ Tatianna says that it is a poetry book about love, loss, betrayal, and dreams. She went to Auburn High School and was a part of their CAPA program which inspired her love for writing. She landed on poetry as a genre of writing because she realized that her best writing was in poetry and shortform styles. Tatianna’s book can be purchased at Amazon, Walmart, Barnes N Noble, and other places where books are sold. She shares that she is already working on another book. Her and Michelle also had a caterpillar race for Game Day. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!