It’s no secret that Rockford has a ton of talent, but did you know that some of that talent is related? Michelle Williams and Evandia Penix represented Rockford on FOX’s new show ‘We Are Family.’ Michelle shares her process with the show and how she chose her talented cousin Evandia to be on the show with her. Evandia was over the moon excited when she got the call to be on the show and they both had so much fun participating. You can catch new episodes of ‘We Are Family’ every Wednesday night on FOX39.