Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rockford Police Department is recruiting, and they think that you’ll make a perfect fit! Katy Statler, an investigator for the Rockford Police Department is sharing some details about the recruitment process and why people should apply. She says that the state of Illinois has made the standards lower on the power test which makes it easier to join. The RPD have also raised their starting salary to $66k. Applications are open until March 31st. For more information, head to rpdwantsyou.com.