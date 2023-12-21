Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re all so excited for the new Rockford Public Library in 2024 and they are working on some big advancements in their tech. Director of Marketing Bridget Finn is sharing some of the things she is most excited about. She says that they will have a marker media lab with a big green screen for video creation. They will also have an 137in interactive display screen which will be great for classes and events. Teens will have a space of their own with the new gaming area. Bridget particularly looks forward to the large computer areas for public use. To keep up with everything going on at the Rockford Public Library, you can head to their website at rockfordpubliclibrary.org.