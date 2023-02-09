Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

February is ‘Love Your Library’ month and Brook Loomis, the director of development at the Rockford Public Library is sharing how the library intends to celebrate all month long. The Rockford Public Library is partnering with local businesses and giving patrons ways to enjoy “Love Your Library” month at various locations. The library is also celebrating Black History Month with events such as Black History Month movies. If you want to keep up with all of these events, then check out the Rockford Public Library on their website rockfordpubliclibrary.org