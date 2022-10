Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rockford Public Library is celebrating their 150th anniversary and they are hosting a fundraiser to help celebrate. Jean Lythgoe and Doug Janicke are here to give us details on the event. The fundraiser is tonight from 6-9 pm at 120 3rd street. Tickets are available at the door for $75.

Website: rockfordpubliclibrary.org

Facebook: rockfordpubliclibrary