Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you have old photos lying around then it might be time to digitize, and the Rockford Public Library is here to help us out. We’re chatting with Amber and Marie as they tell us about an exciting event the Rockford Public Library is hosting this Saturday. The event is called Scan Day and they will be assisting those who have historic family photos, documents, and letters by digitizing them for the community digital collection for free! All you have to do is bring in the physical copy and they will give you a USB with the digital copy. This is a great way to contribute to local history and to have a digital copy of precious memories. The event is this Saturday from 2:00pm-5:00pm and the Hart Interim Library. Reserve your spot by emailing marie@rockfordpubliclibrary.org or by calling (815) 987-6639