Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

With everything becoming more and more digital, some people may feel that physical copies of things like documents and photographs may be lost to time. That is why the Rockford Public Library offers Scan Days to help preserve these memories. The final scan day of the year is coming up on Saturday, December 16 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at the Hart Interim Library. Marie Barcelona is with us tonight to share why the scan days are not only great for family memories, but they are also great for preserving local history. Marie says that they are inviting everyone to look into their junk drawer and find things like a ticket stubs, post cards, negatives, and more to help tell Rockford’s story. She herself was very impressed by the way Rockford Public Library is able to improve the quality of the images when they are digitized. Another awesome thing about digitizing the photos is that the library will give you a flash drive with the photos which makes it easier to share with loved ones. To see how you can get involved with Scan Day, you can give Marie a call at (815) 987-6639 or you can send her an email at marie@rockfordpubliclibrary.org. For even more information, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.