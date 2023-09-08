Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—-

It’s National Literacy Month so the Rockford Public Library wants to help promote literacy with their Every Child Ready to Read Kits. During the pandemic they released about 50 kits, and it comes with 5 early literacy practices inside. The 5 practices are talking, singing, playing, reading, and writing. Each kit goes with one of the practices and it comes with a backpack and little toys to help make learning fun for the kids. The kits are best meant for kids ages 0-3 years old, and it is super easy for parents, grandparents, and caregivers to help kids learn to read with the help of the kits. Bonding with the caregiver is a big goal for Every Child Ready to Read Program. You can pick up a kit at the main branch of the Rockford Public Library or you can call to see which other branches have them. You can learn more about the Rockford Public Library by heading to their website rockfordpubliclibrary.org.