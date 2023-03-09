Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

April is Jazz Appreciation Month and the Rockford Public Library is celebrating with ‘Jazzy Days.’ Colby Mumper actually got her degree in jazz and describes the style as freeing and fun. Jazzy Days will have 6 days in April at the Nordlof Center. It will be held in the black box theatre to give a more speakeasy vibe. Everyone is welcome because Colby and everyone at the Rockford Public Library believes that jazz is made for everyone. There will even be door prizes. The first day of Jazzy Days is Wednesday, April 5th from 10:00am-12:00pm. For more information on Jazzy Days, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.