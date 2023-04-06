Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rockford Public Library is great at celebrating all types of hobbies and activities and this month they’re celebrating poetry! Director of Marketing for the Rockford Public Library Bridget Finn has Rockford Poet Laureate Jenna Goldsmith with her to share all of the amazing plans the library has for poetry this month. The library will be hosting 4 poetry workshops called Ode to National Poetry Month and they will have Jenna hosting a poetry talkback. To keep up with all of the events at the library, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.