Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Montague branch is the oldest property of the Rockford Public Library, and they are celebrating their 100th birthday! They are also the most bilingual branch serving the Spanish speaking neighborhood in the area. Montague branch manager Kathi Kresol is also excited about the classes and courses they offer. They have story time every Tuesday morning and they also have drop-in sessions for teens and tweens. Kathi is really proud of their children’s area and the playroom for ages 4 and under. She loves the children’s area because they want to encourage families to come and visit. Kathi also shares a very interesting story about a carved dog that lives at the library. The dog was purchased by Robert Rew many years ago and it was displayed on the grand staircase in their home in Rockford. Robert’s wife Nellie donated the dog to the library. It stayed in the Main Branch for many years but was then moved to the Montague branch in 1963. As always, you can keep up with the Rockford Public Library by heading to their website at rockfordpubliclibrary.org.