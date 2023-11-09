Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

November is lung cancer awareness month and Dr. Nafsi from the Rockford Pulmonary Clinic is with us to share how often we should get screened for lung cancer. She says that it is a proven fact that smoking is the number one cause for lung cancer so people who smoke or have smoked and are between the ages of 50-80 are encouraged to get screened every year. Lung cancer is much easier to treat when caught early and when there is a yearly screening it is easier to keep an eye on any existing issues. Rockford Pulmonary Clinic wants to make these screenings accessible to those who are at a high risk for developing lung cancer. Their clinic is a ‘fee-for-service’ clinic which means that they can offer more affordable alternatives without having to go through insurance policies. To learn more about Rockford Pulmonary Clinic, you can check out their website at rockfordpulmonaryclinic.com. You can also visit their clinic at 6078 Palo Verde Dr. Ste #4, Rockford, Il.

Sponsored By Rockford Pulmonary Clinic