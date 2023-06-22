Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The skills needed for the workforce is constantly changing and young adults need a place to learn the most up to date skills. Rockford University is keeping up with the times and they are offering 5 new degree programs.

These new programs are geared towards to in demand jobs right now. The new degrees being offered at are digital marketing, supply chain management, healthcare administration, data analytics, and data science.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Rockford University Deepshikha Shukla believes that these new degrees will help students put their best foot forward in the workplace.

Rockford University will also be hosting their first inaugural business summit. Deepshikha is proud that Rockford University serves this community, and she wants to build relationships with local businesses and establish themselves as a resource for the community.

They are looking to get feedback from local businesses and see what they can do for them. To learn more about the new programs being offered, please visit rockford.edu.