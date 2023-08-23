Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week for Wine Wednesday we’re trying the Elizabeth white wine. This wine is a semi-sweet white wine made from the Niagara grape. It has a honey color and a juicy taste to it. The wine was named after the 3 Elizabeths that fought in the battle at Apple River Fort in 1832. They say that the wine can best be paired with a snack such as cheddar popcorn. You’ll want to visit Massbach Ridge Winery this weekend for their 5k Wine Run. Participants will be able to run through the vines at Massbach Ridge Winery and they will also get a wine glass, a medal, a super soft T-shirt, and a glass of wine after you finish. You can get every Wine Wednesday wine at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, IL. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery