Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love doing Spirit Day at Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard Il! Owner Todd Stricker is excited for fall to be here, but he is also excited for their upcoming 6th anniversary. On Saturday, October 14th they are hosting an anniversary party and they are releasing a 58% rye whiskey. That whiskey got the double gold best in category API award, so Todd is excited for the release. It is not too early to be thinking about the holiday season and Rush Creek Distilling is getting ready for their holiday gift giving. Todd says that Rush Creek is a great place to come to if you don’t know what to get for someone. They offer things like tours, whiskey baskets, and merchandise items like hats and sweatshirts. Rush Creek Distilling also has a loft which is perfect for renting for holiday parties. If you book in October, you can get 20% off. Then we’re taken over to bartender Christina Brummett so that she can show us some of the fall cocktails they will be offering. Christina shows Michelle how to make the Bourbon Cider Smash and the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. You can visit Rush Creek Distilling at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, Il or you can check out their website rushcreekdistilling.com.

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling