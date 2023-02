Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Rush Creek Distilling is where fine spirits are served and sold but Todd Stricker is sharing tips on what drinks to serve at your wedding. He suggests a bride/groom signature cocktail. Rush Creek Distilling also has event spaces for showers, rehearsals, dinners, and ceremonies. We’re also talking to bartender Rachel about a delicious plum cocktail. You can visit Rush Creek Distilling at 1507 W Diggins St in Harvard Il or you can check them out at rushcreekdistilling.com.