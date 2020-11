We make a stop in Harvard, IL to Rush Creek Distilling to check out their craft spirits. Their vodka, gin and whiskey make the best gift for the booze lover in your life. You can also find t-shirts, glasses, maple syrup and more in their gift shop. Stop by to see Alyssa and try some handcrafted cocktails while you shop. You can find drink recipes and more information on their website rushcreekdistilling.com.