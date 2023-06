Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Huge news just got announced about the future of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest has announced that he will be replacing Pat Sajak as host. Also tonight, while Pink was performing in London over the weekend a fan threw a Ziploc bag full of ashes at her. Finally, Frankie Vallie just got married for the fourth time in Las Vegas. He married Jackie Jacobs who he’s been dating for 8 years. Check out these stories on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.