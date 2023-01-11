Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

There are times when we take for granted the community that raises us and it’s important to remember that not everyone has that privilege. Safe Families for Children strives to give children and families a strong community to lean on as a resource network. Recruitment coordinator Ben Shaw describes their volunteers as ‘professional grandparents’ who help meet the needs of families in their community. For more information, visit rockford.safe-families.org or text (815) 200-6996