Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

When it comes to the holidays, cooking can be a big stressor for people which is why Salamone’s offers a great catering menu for people to take and bake. They offer 3 Holiday Take and Bake packages starting at $75. Bartender Kelly Vartabedian shows off one of the packages including the half pan lasagna, 18-inch garlic bread loaf, and the half tray of salad. You can get the packages hot or cold and they come with heating instructions. In addition to the holiday catering, they also have a delicious holiday cocktail menu. Rachel Beck and Kelly Vartabedian shows us how they make the sugar cookie martini as well as the peppermint snowflake cocktail. You can visit Salamone’s North at 2583 N Mulford Rd, Rockford Il or you can check out their website at salamonesnorth.com.

Sponsored By Salamone’s North