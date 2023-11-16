Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We asked you who had the Stateline’s Best Pasta and your votes answered. The winner of the Stateline’s Best Pasta is Salamone’s! Rosalie, Phil and Brieanna Salamone are with us to celebrate with a cocktail and one of their most favorite dishes! The dish is available at both locations but at Salamone’s North they call it Fettuccine Siciliano and at Salamone’s Cherry Valley it is Fettuccini Siciliano. The dish is made with fresh garlic, basil, olive oil, and chunky tomatoes. The celebratory cocktail Rosalie is making will be available on the Holiday cocktail menu starting after Thanksgiving. It is called a Vanilla Cranberry Mimosa, and it is made with vanilla vodka, Moscato wine, and cranberry juice. You can visit Salamone’s North at 2583 N Mulford Rd, Rockford Il and you can visit Salamone’s Cherry Valley at 103 S Cherry St, Cherry Valley Il.

