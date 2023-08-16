Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sam Smith was in Chicago this week for a concert and while they were here, they got a pretty interesting tattoo. The tattoo is a cherub holding a McDonald’s cup and emerging from a Big Mac. Also tonight, Usher and Keke Palmer have released a song together. They made headlines in July when Keke danced with Usher at one of his concerts and her boyfriend at the time criticized her outfit. The new song is called ‘Boyfriend.’ Finally tonight, Nick Viall from the Bachelor franchise has been lying to his friends about the gender of his baby. Him and his fiancé Natalie wanted to keep their baby’s gender a secret, so they started telling some of their friends it’s going to be a boy and they told some of their friends it’s going to be a girl. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.