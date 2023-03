Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside is celebrating a big anniversary! Sam’s is celebrating 30 years of being in business and it’s easy to see why they’ve lasted so long. Gino and Joe are with us to talk about their daily specials, catering, and banquets. You can visit Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside at 6075 E Riverside Blvd in Rockford. You can also check them out on samsristorante.com.