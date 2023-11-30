Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the GDS Gift Guide brings us to Clinton, WI to Traffic Jams Speed Shop. Robert Yonkee tells us that Traffic Jams Speed Shop is a fun place for cars, motors, motorcycles and more. They have restoration shop in Genoa which is where Robert says all the magic happens. The Clinton location offers detailing, window tinting, ceramic coating, paint restoration, customs, and stereo. They have been at the Clinton location for a year. The building originally started as a Dodge dealership and was an ACE Hardware store before it became Traffic Jams. Robert originally was planning on using the building as a storage space for his own cars, but he says that one thing turned into another, and it grew into what it is now. Traffic Jams Speed Shop is hosting an open house this weekend and after the Christmas parade, Santa will be spending some time at the shop. You can visit Traffic Jams Speed Shop at 252 Allen St, Clinton WI. You can also check out their website at witrafficjams.com. Make sure to tune in every night to see the amazing gifts you can win with the GDS Holiday Gift Guide.

Sponsored By Traffic Jams Speed Shop