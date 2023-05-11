Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It was announced last week that the Covid 19 Pandemic is over and that means that Title 42 is also ending. Sara Dady from Dady Law Group is with us to shed some light on what the ending of Title 42 means. She touches on the fact that Title 42 is a public health policy and not an immigration one. A concern that she brings up is that with Title 42 being lifted there might be a bigger influx of migrants than this country can handle. For more information about Sara Dady and Dady Law Group, head to dadylawgroup.com.