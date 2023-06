Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Did you know that immigrants can apply for Temporary Protected Status? Attorney Sara Dady is telling us how The Department of Homeland Security recently reinstated Temporary Protected Status. Citizens of Nicaragua, Honduras, Nepal, and El Salvador that are living in the United States are able to apply. If you would like more information on Temporary Protected Status, you can contact Sara Dady at https://dadylawgroup.com/.