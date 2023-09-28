Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sara Dady from Dady Law Group always has the up-to-date knowledge on immigration and tonight she is giving us the latest update on DACA. For those who don’t know, Sara explains that DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA began under President Obama, and it is meant give people who came into the country as children deferred action and protection from deportation. On September 13, a federal judge in Texas ruled that DACA is illegal, and that the president does not have the authority to defer deportation. It is going into appeals which means that people who are already covered under DACA can continue to renew every two years, but immigration will no longer accept new members under DACA. There is a possibility that the DACA program can be discontinued all together which would leave about 34,000 people in Illinois without legal status and work permits. One of Sara’s concerns with this is she says that the United States doesn’t have the resources for mass deportation. To learn more about Immigration law or to get in touch with Sara Dady, please visit dadylawgroup.com.

