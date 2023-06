Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sara Dady says her favorite holiday is the 4th of the July because she loves the fireworks and the history. Sara Dady shares that the Declaration of Independence had 27 grievances and taxation without representation isn’t even on the top 10. Restricting immigration is listed at #7. She says that restricting immigration has always been relevant to this country, and it continues to be relevant today. To learn more about Dady Law Group, head to dadylawgroup.com.