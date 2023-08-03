Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sara Dady from Dady Law Group is back tonight to teach us about the Dignity Act of 2023 and how it can help with immigration. Sara tells us that the Department of Justice has recently sued the state of Texas for putting up buoys in the Rio Grande River without federal authorization. The Governor of Texas Greg Abbott placed them in the Rio Grande River to prevent migrants from crossing into Texas from Mexico. Sara says that the buoys in the Rio Grande are incredibly dangerous and can cost people’s lives. She believes that the United States needs a safer way for people to legally immigrate to the United States. This is why she supports the Dignity Act 2023. This act is a bipartisan bill that is meant to reform the immigration system. To learn more about Sara and Dady Law Group please visit dadylawgroup.com or visit them at 421 S Mulford Rd, Rockford IL.

Sponsored by Dady Law Group LLC