Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sarah Brenner is the IB Head of School at Conklin Elementary, and she is so excited to have the IB program in Rockford! She shares that IB stands for International Baccalaureate, and it is an international program in over 5,000 schools both public and private. Sarah says that IB has a big emphasis on transdisciplinary learning so that all the student’s learning gets connected. Another part of the IB program is that students learn a second language. This is the first year that the IB program will be available at Conklin Elementary and Sarah couldn’t be more excited to introduce this program to Rockford Public Schools and she thinks it’s an awesome learning opportunity for the students. If you know of a teacher or someone involved in education that you think we should talk to, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.