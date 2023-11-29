Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our GDS Holiday Gift Guide with gifts that are sweet enough to eat. The Chocoholic Frolic is an annual fundraiser for The Arc of Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle Counties and they are so excited for another year of sweets, fun, and supporting a good cause. Amy Newell shares that the VIP event last year was a huge success, so they’re excited to be able to do it again this year. In addition to the VIP in person event, they will continue to offer the to-go crave cases. The cases come with 20 chocolate themed items that you can take home with you. The Crave Cases are a $50 donation to The Arc while the VIP event is a $100 donation. The VIP package not only includes the crave case, but it also includes heavy appetizers from Perfectly Seasoned, entertainment by Mix Tape, a silent auction, and more. The art pieces that will be available at the silent auction are from individuals involved in Project Art. Chocoholic Frolic is taking place at the Tebala Event Center located at 7910 Newburg Rd, Rockford, Il on February 29, 2024. The VIP event will be from 6:30pm-9:00pm and pickup for the Crave Cases will be from 11:00am-5:30pm. You can order your tickets now at chocfroc.com. You can also enter to win a Crave Case here.

Sponsored By The Arc of Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle Counties