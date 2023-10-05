Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go off the air when the writers’ strike began but now, they are set to return! SNL is making the return to television on October 14th with Pete Davidson hosting and Ice Spice as the musical guest. In other tv news, another Masked Singer was revealed and sent home last night on the Masked Singer. The Diver sang One Republic’s ‘I’m Not Worried’ and then was revealed to be controversial reality star Tom Sandoval. Finally, there is a Thanksgiving thriller we can look forward to for the holiday season. The movie is called ‘Thanksgiving’ and it is about a Black Friday serial killer dressed as a pilgrim. Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae are starring in the movie, and it comes out November 17. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.