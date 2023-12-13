Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Savvy Event Co. has been so touched by the support they have received from the community, so they are very excited to give back with their 2024 Party Giveaway. The party is valued at $3,000 and it includes planning, décor, centerpieces, balloons, and more. Tickets for entry are $25 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Serenity Hospice and Home. Serenity Hospice is very close to home for co-owner Savannah Fletcher because they were there for her family when her grandfather needed hospice. Tickets can be purchased online or at their store. Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski will be drawing the winner on January 15. To purchase tickets, visit them at 125 E State St, Unit A, Cheery Valley Il or check out their website at savvyeventco.com.