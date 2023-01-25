Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s always great to have Scott Dabson from Alpine Academy come in and he’s ready to bring the fun. We’re playing pickleball and Scott is telling us about his upcoming open house for Alpine Academy. Their open house is this Saturday from 9:00am-11:00am at the Main Campus at 5001 Forest View Ave and from 12:00pm-2:00pm at the Resurrection Campus at 811 Locust St. This week is also National School Choice Week and Scott is a big believer in school choice and giving more freedom to cater to individual children’s individual needs. For more information, please visit alpineacademyofrockford.com