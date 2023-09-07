Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Closing out our search for the Stateline’s Best Bloody Mary, we’re at Thunder Bay Grille in Rockford. Thunder Bay manager Katlyn Johnson walks us through the process of their Bloody Marys. Starting off, they have some pretty unique vodka at Thunder Bay. Their vodka is vegetable infused which gives them the different colors. Thunder Bay Grille also offers a huge Sunday brunch along with a mimosa bar with 6 different flavors. You can visit Thunder Bay Grille: Rockford at 7652 Potawatomi Trail, Rockford Il. You can also check out their website at thunderbaygrille.com/rockford/. If you think that Thunder Bay Grille: Rockford has the Stateline’s Best Bloody Mary you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until 12:00pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at GoodDayStateline.com.

