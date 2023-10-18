Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re back in Lena, Illinois tonight to check out the craft beers available at Lena Brewing Company. The Lena Brewing Company will be celebrating their 9th anniversary in January, so they have been in the Lena community for almost a decade. The building itself is an old feed mill that was converted into a brewery. Taproom manager Katie Quittschreiber says that they have a little something for everyone. She also says that they offer trivia on the first Thursday of every month. Katie says that they’re always looking for an excuse to party. Katie walks Michelle through one of their beer flights and starts with the LFD Ale. The LFD stands for the Lena Fire Department because the proceeds from the beer go to the fire department. Next, they try the 38 degrees Hefeweizen which Katie calls the gateway to craft beer. They also try the Yard Pimp IPA and Coffee Start beers. While you’re drinking a beer on the patio you can also visit Hootsie the Rooster and get your picture on him. You can visit Lena Brewing Company at 9416 W Wagner Rd, Lena Il. You can also check out their website lenabrewing.com.

Sponsored By Lena Brewing Company