Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

There is always such beautiful exhibits and displays at Nicholas Conservatory and the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display is no exception.

The Sinnissippi Station is a miniature display with miniature Rockford landmarks and trains riding through the whole exhibit. The display is open until January 29th, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.

Nicholas Conservatory is also offering wooden railway workshops which allows kids to build their own train car.

For more information head to nicholasconservatory.com