Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Serena Williams had an unexpected gender reveal for her baby. It started off when her husband surprised her with a yellow cake instead of pink or blue one. Then when everyone looked at the sky there was a drone that revealed that they are having a baby girl! Also tonight, Lady Gaga is heading back to Las Vegas for her jazz and piano residency. She’ll be playing 12 shows starting August 31. Finally, tonight, Katie Ledecky has surpassed Michael Phelps for the record of most career individual world swimming titles. She did this after winning her 16th gold medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at @GoodDayStateline.